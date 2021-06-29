City of Tonawanda holding Independence Day fireworks on July 5

This year the fireworks show will be held on July 5 at the foot of Gibson Street in Niawanda Park. The fireworks will be set off at dusk.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Independence Day fireworks are returning to the City of Tonawanda this summer, but they will have a different look and feel from years past.

"It was important to everyone, after all we have all endured, to have a return to some sort of normalcy," said City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis.

According to Davis, the fireworks are normally set off from Tonawanda Island, but the city couldn't get the proper clearances for that spot because of such short notice.

"So, this year they will have a different look and feel, but hopefully that will equate into a better fireworks display," Davis said in a provided statement.