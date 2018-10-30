TONAWANDA, N.Y. - City of Tonawanda Fire Chief, Charles Stuart, says the department ran out of overtime funding for this year. The city budgeted about $200,000, but that's all gone now. And now the city is trying to figure out how to make sure there are enough fire fighters per shift, after losing two fire fighters to retirement last year.

The city was forced to face this fact after news of struggle due to under-staffing leaked onto social media. Monday night, their normally six person crew, covering Tonawanda Fire Headquarters on Williams Street and Niagara Hose Company 3 on Wheeler Street, was down to four.

Mayor Rick Davis tells 2 On Your Side one person was out on comp time and another person called out sick.

To compensate for the shortage, Chief Stuart says he decided to move the fire fighter and Engine 3 from the Wheeler Street location over to headquarters.

"A judgment call had to be made," explains Chief Stuart, "and we had to work short. Not very different than how they do it on the larger scale in Buffalo, when they brown a firehouse out. They work with a man short."

Dennis Angelo, President of Local 859, disagrees, "Our situation is a little bit different because we're relying on guys to come in off duty, and we would have to call in mutual aid. You're talking about a delay for the people that live in Engine 3's district. You know it could be two or three minutes from an engine having to respond from fire headquarters."

Angelo says they've been going back and forth with the city over staffing since January, "We knew there was going to be a problem with the underfunding."

Since the fire fighters still have 40 unused vacation and 24 unused personal days, the city and union met Tuesday morning to hash out an agreement for the rest of the year.

The fire fighters agreed to work through the end of the year to fill vacancies in the schedule, but instead of overtime they would accrue comp time to be used after the new year.

But Angelo worries that this agreement only worked out vacation days, "Now we're still up in the air about our personal leave days. We have 24 of them and we also have a fire fighter that's off injured and we're not sure when that fire fighter's going to be returning to work."

Chief Stuart admits "We may have to go short again. I'm hopeful that we don't."

It was around Labor Day that the City of Tonawanda found out it would be getting Safer Grant funding to hire two more fire fighters. Mayor Rick Davis tells 2 On Your Side they won't be on board until after January 1, since the funding doesn't kick in until then.

That will bring the total number of fire fighters to 36: 26 full time and 10 active volunteers.

