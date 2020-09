In addition to cash, a quantity of cigarettes was also taken.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Detectives in the City of Tonawanda are looking for two men in connection with an overnight robbery at a 7-11 convenience store in the city.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at the store located at 533 Niagara Street.

Officers say two black men, one armed with a 'black handgun', came into the store and demanded money. A quantity of cigarettes was also taken.