City of Salamanca Police searching for missing teenager

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The City of Salamanca Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
According to the Salamanca City Central School District's Facebook page, 13-year-old Xavier Peters was last seen on the Broad Street in Salamanca around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The post says he weighs about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a pair of blue shorts, no shirt and no shoes.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Salamanca Police Department at 716-945-2330.