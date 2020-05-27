x
City of Salamanca Police searching for missing teenager

Xavier Peters was last seen Tuesday night.
Credit: Salamanca City Central School District Facebook

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The City of Salamanca Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.

According to the Salamanca City Central School District's Facebook page, 13-year-old Xavier Peters was last seen on the Broad Street in Salamanca around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. 

The post says he weighs about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a pair of blue shorts, no shirt and no shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Salamanca Police Department at 716-945-2330.
