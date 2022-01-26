City of Olean fire truck damaged on way to emergency call after car pulled out in front of it

The fire truck avoided the car and hit a concrete sign, two firefighters were treated at the scene.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A fire truck in Olean was damaged while responding to an emergency call on Monday after a car pulled out in front of the truck while it was driving through an intersection.

Engine 40 was dispatched to West State Street and North 20th streets to respond to someone with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

At the intersection of West State and North 20th streets a driver pulled out in front of the fire truck, causing the truck to swerve and hit a concrete sign. The truck was damaged and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The officer of engine 40 requested an ambulance and a supervisor to the scene. Both of the firefighters were able to evacuate the truck and were treated at the scene. They were also back on their normal shifts on Tuesday.

The City of Olean Police Department reported to the scene to investigate the incident. The driver of the car that pulled out in front of the truck told law enforcement she did not see the firetruck. She has been cited for failure to yield the right of way to an authorized emergency vehicle.

While the truck is being repaired, the Allegany Fire Department is loaning the City of Olean one of its fire trucks.

The patient who the call was for was cared for by an ambulance who was also called to respond.