City of North Tonawanda leads Niagara County in active COVID-19 cases

The City of North Tonawanda has more known active cases of COVID-19 than the City of Niagara Falls.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of North Tonawanda has more known active cases of COVID-19 than the City of Niagara Falls and currently has the most active cases of any community in the county.

A COVID-19 update shared by the county health department on Friday stated that 46 new positive cases have brought the total number of active cases to 324. Currently, of those cases, 311 are isolating at home, and 13 are in the hospital.

North Tonawanda residents make up 58 of those cases, according to a graph shared with the update. Niagara Falls residents make up the second largest group, at 47 active cases.

So far, there have been 15,197 positive cases to date, including the 324 current cases, the 14,581 people who have recovered, and the 292 residents who died from COVID-19.

As of Friday, two of the 292 deaths were within the past day.