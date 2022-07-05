x
City of Niagara Falls offering business grant to women and minority owned businesses

Applications for the grant are due in April, 2024, but grant funds can be used for costs incurred from the time of submitting the application through August 2024.
Credit: WGRZ
Niagara Falls City Hall

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is looking to help small minority and women owned business in the city.

A grant of up to $50,000 is being offered to businesses who meet the following qualifications:

  • Have a business license
  • Are 51% minority or women-owned
  • Have a credit score of 600 or higher

Up to $50,000 can be awarded to NYS certified businesses and up to $25,000 can be awarded to non-certified businesses. 

The application can be found on the City of Niagara Falls website. Applicants must include a three year business plan, three years of tax return and pay a $25 application fee.

Applications need to be submitted to the N.F.C. Development Corporation at Niagara Falls City Hall by 4 p.m. on April 15, 2024.

According to the grant application, funds can be used for the following expenses:

  • Rehabilitation of commercial properties/leasehold improvements 
  • Storefront and façade improvements 
  • The purchase of machinery, equipment, furniture, fixtures and equipment 
  • Initial inventory (ex. stock or store of goods) used in the conduct of the business, and situated at the business location 
  • Project “soft costs” (for start-ups businesses only) such as legal, accounting, environmental, architectural and engineering 
  • Mortgage and rent payments on business property for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on payments 
  • Utilities payments for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on payments 
  • Supplies (ex. Office, shipping, cleaning, etc.)

More information about the grant can be found on the City of Niagara Falls website.

