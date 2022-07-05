City of Niagara Falls offering business grant to women and minority owned businesses

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is looking to help small minority and women owned business in the city.
A grant of up to $50,000 is being offered to businesses who meet the following qualifications:
- Have a business license
- Are 51% minority or women-owned
- Have a credit score of 600 or higher
Up to $50,000 can be awarded to NYS certified businesses and up to $25,000 can be awarded to non-certified businesses.
The application can be found on the City of Niagara Falls website. Applicants must include a three year business plan, three years of tax return and pay a $25 application fee.
Applications need to be submitted to the N.F.C. Development Corporation at Niagara Falls City Hall by 4 p.m. on April 15, 2024.
According to the grant application, funds can be used for the following expenses:
- Rehabilitation of commercial properties/leasehold improvements
- Storefront and façade improvements
- The purchase of machinery, equipment, furniture, fixtures and equipment
- Initial inventory (ex. stock or store of goods) used in the conduct of the business, and situated at the business location
- Project “soft costs” (for start-ups businesses only) such as legal, accounting, environmental, architectural and engineering
- Mortgage and rent payments on business property for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on payments
- Utilities payments for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on payments
- Supplies (ex. Office, shipping, cleaning, etc.)
More information about the grant can be found on the City of Niagara Falls website.