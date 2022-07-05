City of Niagara Falls offering business grant to women and minority owned businesses

Applications for the grant are due in April, 2024, but grant funds can be used for costs incurred from the time of submitting the application through August 2024.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is looking to help small minority and women owned business in the city.

A grant of up to $50,000 is being offered to businesses who meet the following qualifications:

Have a business license

Are 51% minority or women-owned

Have a credit score of 600 or higher

Up to $50,000 can be awarded to NYS certified businesses and up to $25,000 can be awarded to non-certified businesses.

The application can be found on the City of Niagara Falls website. Applicants must include a three year business plan, three years of tax return and pay a $25 application fee.

Applications need to be submitted to the N.F.C. Development Corporation at Niagara Falls City Hall by 4 p.m. on April 15, 2024.

According to the grant application, funds can be used for the following expenses:

Rehabilitation of commercial properties/leasehold improvements

Storefront and façade improvements

The purchase of machinery, equipment, furniture, fixtures and equipment

Initial inventory (ex. stock or store of goods) used in the conduct of the business, and situated at the business location

Project “soft costs” (for start-ups businesses only) such as legal, accounting, environmental, architectural and engineering

Mortgage and rent payments on business property for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on payments

Utilities payments for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on payments

Supplies (ex. Office, shipping, cleaning, etc.)