City of Niagara Falls: Non-emergency phone lines currently out of service

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As of noon Sunday, all municipal phone lines for the City of Niagara Falls are out of service, according to a Niagara Falls spokesperson.

The spokesperson says it's a statewide issue, adding that the city's current provider is aware of the problem and is working to repair it. The outage is currently affecting phone calls to the city's non-emergency lines.

It's unclear at this time when the phone lines will be restored.

Until the situation is resolved, the City of Niagara Falls is providing the following numbers for residents to use for non-emergent situations:

(716) 264-3538

(716) 513-6733

(716) 622-9421