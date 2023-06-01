Lackawanna to host outdoor food and music festival on June 25

The event will feature 19 city restaurants, beer/wine stations, vendors, and more.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — There's another food and music festival to add to your summer event calendar.

"A Bite of Lackawanna" will be held Sunday, June 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Ridge Road near City Hall. The event will feature 19 city restaurants, along with beer/wine stations, artisan craft vendors, and a kids fun zone.

There will also be musical performances by The Strictly Hip (8 p.m.) and Willie May Blues Band (5 p.m.).

"We’re excited to host A Bite of Lackawanna, an event showcasing Lackawanna’s wonderful assortment of restaurants and welcoming festival goers to our revitalized city," said Mayor Annette Iafallo. "As a result of the millions in new economic development occurring in Lackawanna since 2020, our Central Business District is also slowly making a comeback. A Bite of Lackawanna will not only help our existing restaurants flourish but also shine a positive light on opportunities for further small business development and growth along Ridge Road."

Ridge Road in Lackawanna will be closed to vehicle traffic between South Park Avenue and Electric Avenue Sunday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to midnight. Ridge Road intersections at South Park Avenue and Electric will remain open to vehicle traffic.

There will be designated parking lots along Ridge Road, Caldwell Place, and South Park Avenue. Shuttle service will be available to/from parking lot locations.