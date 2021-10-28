City of Lackawanna Police Department wins $500 for K9 development

The department won an honorable mention prize in a national competition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Lackawanna Police Department entered a nationwide contest that ended Wednesday night. While they did not win, they did not come out empty handed.

The police department was in a nationwide contest to win a grant to upgrade some K9 equipment.

On Thursday the winners were announced. While the Lackawanna Police didn't get the grand prize they did get something!



They won a $500 honorable mention!