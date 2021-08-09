City of Lackawanna: Natural gas leak caused Bedford Avenue house explosion

According to City of Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo, the explosion at 91 Bedford Avenue was caused by a natural gas leak in the basement of the house.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Nearly three weeks after a house exploded in Erie County, the City of Lackawanna says the Erie County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into the incident.

According to City of Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo, the explosion at 91 Bedford Avenue was caused by a natural gas leak in the basement of the house. It's still unclear at this time what ignited the explosion.

The explosion happened in the morning of July 20, killing 92-year-old Irene Sanok, and causing damage to other houses in the neighborhood. Iafallo says an emergency demolition order has been issued for one of the neighboring homes, while a structural evaluation is ongoing for another residence.

Iafallo released a statement saying in part, "We continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the Sanok family during this very difficult time, as well as those families residing nearby who were displaced from their homes."