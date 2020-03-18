LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Mayor Annette Iafallo declared a State of Emergency for the city of Lackawana.

The state of emergency was declared as a precaution. Iafallo stressed that there are currently no cases of cornavirus in the city.

Garbage pickup for the city will continue as scheduled, but no recycling will be picked up after March 23 until further notice.

The State of Emergency is in effect until further notice.

RELATED: Erie County auto bureau sets up new rules to stop coronavirus spread

RELATED: Local government buildings closed until further notice

RELATED: Local restaurant owners are getting creative to stay in operation for the time being