City of Jamestown mourns death of Councilmember Vickye James

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Councilmember Vickye James died on Saturday night, according to the city's mayor, Eddie Sundquist.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Vickye James today," he posted Sunday on Facebook. "Council President (Tony) Dolce and I released the below statement. We grieve with the family, and our community today for the loss of an icon."

No cause of death was stated.

In a statement, Sundquist and Council President Tony Dolce said her legacy will not soon be forgotten.

"Her activism and passion will continue to live on," Dolce said. "As one council, we all grieve and mourn the loss of our sitting councilmember."