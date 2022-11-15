City of Buffalo's new snow plan will be tested this weekend with expected snowfall

The plan was approved last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has officially finalized the City of Buffalo's new snow plan, which will be put to the test for the first time this weekend.

New this winter, every city plow will have a GPS on it.

Residents will be able to see which streets have already been plowed at www.buffalony.gov/snowfleet but it won't tell them when uncleared streets will be plowed.

"Hopefully this technology will help improve the removal of snow. I wish we had public access because there are some residents who are seniors, who don't have a cell phone or have social media to see those things," said University District Common Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt.

Wyatt hopes those residents won't be in the dark this winter.

"If the commissioner follows through on all that he's talked about, hopefully, it'll be a better situation than it was last year," Wyatt said.

The City of Buffalo has also budgeted $260,000 for an outside contractor to assist in clearing streets if needed and if there's less than eight inches of snow, DPW Commissioner Nate Marton is guaranteeing it'll be off the streets within 24 hours.

"We're just hoping that all that we were told during the committee meeting will happen where there is better coordination, better communication with the public as well as the parking division to make sure there are cars off the street to ensure plows can get down those side streets, we know that was a big issue last winter," Wyatt said.

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski stressed that drivers need to adhere to the alternate parking rules.

The city's alternate street parking rules are now in effect, but only for roads with bus routes.

If your street is not cleared this winter, you can call the city's 311 number.

However, council members admit it's had its fair share of problems and are letting the new DPW commissioner know residents need a solution.

"He was very well briefed on the limitations of 311 and if possible, finding some solution there, especially for people leaving work late or getting up early. I don't know what will happen but at least he has made note of that," said Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen.

The Common Council is already thinking ahead to next winter.