Buffalo DPW working to remove snow from city streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall across much of Western New York, crews continue to work to keep the roads clean.

The City of Buffalo's Department of Public Works has been out in full force since late Sunday night removing snow from the roadways. According to DPW Commissioner Michael Finn, crews have been working to keep the main and secondary roads passable.

"As you can imagine, as crews pass and the snow fills in right behind it, it's an ongoing effort of having to recirculate on the same streets as the snow falls." Finn said.

As a result of the snow, the City of Buffalo has issued a travel advisory. Anyone who doesn't need to travel is asked to stay home.

"It's not a travel ban - that's important to remember - it's a travel advisory," Finn said. "And really we're asking people to just use common sense. If your trip can be put off until later in the week that would be a good idea for today. That certainly helps to keep cars off the road so our crews can move faster."

Despite Monday being a holiday, Finn says all hands are on deck to help clear the snow. Finn added that 28 pieces of equipment are currently out trying to clear the roadways.

"One of the big challenges that any snow fighting operation has is to make sure that you have crews to work continuously throughout the event," Finn said. "You can't have everybody working at the very beginning then they're maxed out from their 16 hour shift then there's no one left. We'll be continuing to balance crews throughout the duration of this storm."