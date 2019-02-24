BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you normally have trash pick-up on Monday in the City of Buffalo, then wait until Monday morning to take out the tote.

The city said it doesn't want garbage flying around, spreading trash and getting stuck on the road.

Cheektowaga, meanwhile, has cancelled its garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday. That means residents there will have to wait until the following Monday, on March 4, to dispose of any more trash.

Cheektowaga officials said if residents can't wait that long, then you can drop off the trash at the sanitation garage at the town hall campus on Broadway during the week. There will be totes out by the garage doors for trash.

RELATED: Widespread, damaging winds forecast for WNY Sunday