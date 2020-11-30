City of Buffalo unveils new tool to help residents navigate parking during snow events

Residents can sign up for the BuffAlert Parking Update by texting JOIN PARKINGUPDATES to 30890.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has announced a new tool aimed at helping residents navigate on-street parking rules during snow events.

Once you sign up, participants will receive a text message or phone call before the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate parking restrictions need to be enforced.

The goal of this new tool will give residents time to move their vehicles during snow events.

“Since March, my administration has worked to maintain the suspension of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternate Parking Restrictions during the COVID-19 emergency, as we realize many residents are working from home," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "With the return of winter weather to our region, it is very difficult for crews to plow streets where vehicles are parked on both sides in the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternate Parking Zones. Through this creative initiative, residents can work with the City to make our Alternate Street Parking Assistance Plan work this winter."

Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer added, “I encourage residents to take an active role in assisting snow removal crews by signing up for this program. Your cooperation is a critical component in this plan to keep our streets safe for all motorists this winter.”