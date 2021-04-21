City of Buffalo unveils new murals on Jefferson Street

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the newest pieces of public art represent the history and future of the Jefferson Avenue community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's public art collection continues to grow.

The Queen City unveiled several new pieces Tuesday morning at the Jefferson Avenue apartments, located at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Southampton Street. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the newest pieces of public art represent the history and future of the Jefferson Avenue community.

Brown joined People Inc. President Rhonda Frederick to unveil the artwork and recognize the artists who contributed to the project.

According to the mayor's office, seven artists contributed to the project. The artists include Kobie Barber, Markenzy Julius Cesar, James Cooper III, Gino Morrow, Mark G. Pearce, Phyllis Thompson, and Princessa Williams.

“The five murals not only expand our city’s collection of outdoor art, they also embody themes that reflect the hopes, dreams and challenges of this neighborhood’s residents. These works of art will tell the story of how far this neighborhood and Buffalo’s east side have come and the spirit that is making them a critical piece of Buffalo’s renaissance,” Brown said.