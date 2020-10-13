City of Buffalo to name a portion of Fillmore Avenue 'Black Lives Matter Way'

The newly named section would be from Fillmore and Main to Fillmore and Seneca Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Common Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to name a portion of Fillmore Avenue 'Black Lives Matter Way'.

Common Council President Darius Pridgen introduced the a resolution calling for a street in the city to bear that name. Pridgen says he was moved to sponsor the legislation by a letter from an upcoming senior at the Frederick Law Olmsted school.

In the letter, Mekhi Edwards, 17, says the street name would be a way to bring the community together and create awareness for the Black Lives Matter cause.