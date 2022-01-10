City of Buffalo to give out 11,000 COVID test kits at 5 locations Tuesday

The free test kits will be given out through drive-through starting at 9 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown announced Monday that the City of Buffalo will distribute 11,000 free COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits from 9 a.m. to noon, on Tuesday, January 11 at five community centers.

“I am very pleased to announce we will be putting 11,000 at-home testing kits into the hands of our residents tomorrow, we face a surge in COVID infections due to the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus. Each of the kits contains two tests and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to city residents,” Mayor Brown said.

The free test kits will be given out through drive-through and walk-in setups starting at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.

Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St.

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.

Each community center will have 1,500 test kits to hand out.

The city’s remaining 3,500 kits will be distributed through the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to its residents and through the city’s senior centers.

“These rapid test kits are part of the shipment of 40,000 kits provided by New York State for distribution throughout Erie County. While this allotment of 11,000 test kits for City of Buffalo residents is a good start, we are confident many more kits will become available soon when the Erie County Department of Health receives its next shipment,” Mayor Brown said.

Buffalo residents picking up test kits at the sites will be required to show proof of residency by showing a driver’s license or utility bill.