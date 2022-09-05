City of Buffalo splash pads close for the season after Labor Day

City pools will also return to pre-summer hours on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As summer winds to a close, so does the City of Buffalo's splash pads and indoor pools as they return to pre-summer hours.

The city's 11 splash pads will close following a rainy Labor Day.

In addition to the end of the summer splash pad season, it is also the last day of extended hours at the city's indoor swimming pools.

In light of staffing shortages, Buffalo's outdoor swimming and wading pools remained closed for the summer.

During the summer, the Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy swimming pools saw more than 4,100 visitors over two months, according to Buffalo Park Commissioner Andrew Rabb.

“Our hope is that swimmers continue to utilize our indoor pools during this fall through next spring after their positive experience over the summer. We also hope many of our young residents decide to build on their swimming skills and are interested in becoming certified lifeguards,” Rabb said.

The city held two-weekend lifeguard certification in August for people between 16 and 21. More sessions will be held over the next few months in an effort to get more certified lifeguards so pools can open next summer.

The city currently has opening for certified lifeguards, which pays $20 an hour. Information on how to apply is available on the City of Buffalo website.

On Tuesday, the indoor pools will go from being open six days a week to being open weekdays only.