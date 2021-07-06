City of Buffalo seeks residents' input on American Rescue Plan funds

Mayor Byron Brown on Sunday outlined two initiatives for money that the city will receive. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts by taking a survey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Sunday outlined two initiatives for money that the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan.

He said the resources will go into one of two categories: People and Places, and Progress and Prosperity. Mayor Brown says it "will help define the who, where, and why the City intends to invest in" with the stimulus money.

"It is also critically important that people have a voice in determining how we allocate these funds and identify what sorts of investments they think will help enhance the quality of life in their neighborhoods," the mayor said Sunday in a statement.

Among the things Mayor Brown said he wants to do is expand the city's summer youth program.

Another goal is to increase funding for the Northland Workforce Training Center and help create a scholarship program for Black and Brown students who live in low-income areas, he said.

The Mayor said initially $1 million would be set aside for schooling but additional investments

The city is encouraging residents to visit its website and share their thoughts by taking a survey. Public input will be sought through July 30.