City of Buffalo seeks public input on Delaware Avenue upgrades

The city is holding a virtual informational meeting on Wednesday, September 9 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is seeking input from the public on Delaware Avenue upgrades.

The city is holding a virtual informational meeting on Wednesday, September 9 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 

A presentation will show planned upgrades to Delaware Avenue from Forest Avenue to North Street for safety, pedestrian, bicyclist and traffic flow. 

You can join the meeting Wednesday at: https://atteertrial1.webex.com/meet/DPW
1-844-531-0749
meeting number (access code) 129 248 6738
meeting password  5348623
