Buffalo school speed zones will be enforced again, starting Monday

The City of Buffalo is reminding motorists that enforcement of the School Zone Safety Program, with a 15-mph speed limit, will be strictly enforced.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're driving past a school in the City of Buffalo Monday, you might want to pay extra attention to your speed.

The City of Buffalo is reminding motorists that enforcement of the School Zone Safety Program will resume on March 1.

The 15-mph speed limit will again be strictly enforced at the following locations:

Bennett Park Montessori, 342 Clinton Street

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy, 3149 Bailey Avenue

Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Avenue

Dr. Blackman School, 2358 Main Street

Eve School, 453 Leroy Avenue

Grabiarz School/West Hertel, Military and Lawn/Military and Hertel Avenue

Harvey Austin School, 1405 Sycamore Street

Houghton Academy, 1725 Clinton Street

Hutch Tech/Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy, 256 Elmwood Avenue and 315 Carolina Street

Lewis J. Bennett School, 2885 Main Street

Olmsted School, 319 Suffolk Street

Makowski School, 1095 Jefferson Avenue

McKinley School, 1500 Elmwood Avenue

Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street

Notre Dame Academy/Discovery School, 911 Abbott Road/1125 Abbott Road

Performing Arts, 450 Masten Avenue

Porter School/ DaVinci School, 255 Porter Avenue/320 Porter Avenue

St. Joseph University School, 3275 Main Street

Cameras had been activated during the month of February, City but motorists were not ticketed for any violations "to give drivers ample time to adjust to the speed limits."

For much of the past year, remote learning has dominated district plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, rendering the cameras dormant shortly after the speed zone program went into place.

The cameras at five other schools have been active since October:

Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy at 3149 Bailey Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Canisius High School at 1180 Delaware Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nichols School at 1250 Amherst Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Notre Dame Academy at 1125 Abbott Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Joseph University School at 3275 Main Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Westminster Community Charter School at 24 Westminster Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buffalo's parking commissioner, who also spearheads the city's school zone speed camera program, recently appeared before the Common Council. He pushed back hard against critics who have labeled the program both a "money grab" and "discriminatory."