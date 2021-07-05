City of Buffalo reports several fires, injuries over holiday weekend due to fireworks

Sunday night and early Monday morning, Buffalo firefighters responded to 21 fire calls related to fireworks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters in the City of Buffalo responded to several calls over the holiday weekend that were related to fireworks.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo, two of those calls were structure fires. The first was reported on Smith Street and the second was reported on North Division Street.

Other fire calls included a number of dumpster and garbage tote fires, which were the result of improper disposal of fireworks.