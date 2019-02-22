BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just one day after the Buffalo Common Council approved a settlement for an abuse case at the police lockup, there is now a look at just how violent things got that day.

The Buffalo News is one of the media outlets that obtained the video below through legal action.

*WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC*

Shaun Porter was seriously hurt when police cellblock attendant Matthew Jaskula shoved him into a door and dragged him into a cell.

