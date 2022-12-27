City of Buffalo refocusing efforts to residential streets

DPW Commissioner Nate Marton says the city can't just plow the snow. They need to move it all to four dump sites across Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has nearly 270 pieces of equipment out trying to move all the snow.

However, if you live down there and your street isn't plowed, it could still be a while before your street is cleared.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there's so much heavy snow that they need dump trucks to lift it and carry it all away elsewhere.

He estimates it could take two days just to clear one lane on a street.

The city's department of public works commissioner Nate Marton says he doesn't have a time frame when all the streets will be cleared.

He says the city is working as fast as it can.

Here's a few reasons why their operations are slowed down: cars still stuck on the road that is covered in snow, the high snow drifts and there are still too many drivers on the road.

Tiffany Estell lives on Royal Avenue and says she hasn't seen a plow in five days.

"There's a waitlist. I understand, I do understand that. But after day five, it's like when is it our turn," Estell said.

"We are moving into residentials in all parts of the city. This is a long, slow process as we experienced previously. It's not a quick call. So a call to plow your street is not what it might be in a normal storm with this historic snowfall. So it is a lift, hall, one dump truck at a time to our sites," Marton said.

The city has four sites they are dumping the snow at.

They include the Central Terminal, Fuhrmann Boulevard, Dart Street, and Fillmore Avenue.

New York State troopers are also helping the city speed things up.

They're using a special piece of equipment called a rook to get all the cars off the roads.