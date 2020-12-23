City of Buffalo preparing for significant snowfall, urging residents to sign up for parking text alert system

"This could be the our first significant snowfall we've seen all season, but the City of Buffalo is prepared to handle it," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Erie County, the City of Buffalo says it's prepared to handle significant snowfall.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city has nearly 70 truck drivers and equipment operators who will work to clear more than 800 miles of city roadways.

The mayor added that the City of Buffalo's winter fleet consists of nearly 100 pieces of snow removal equipment, and has approximately 3,500 tons of salt at their disposal to help clear city streets.

"This could be the our first significant snowfall we've seen all season, but the City of Buffalo is prepared to handle it," Brown said.

Buffalo residents that have a vehicle and live in the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate street parking zones are being asked to enroll in the city's parking text alert system so they know when parking restrictions go into effect.

Residents can enroll in the program by texting JOIN PARKINGUPDATES to 30890. Brown says at this time, more than 4,700 residents have signed up for the program, but is hoping more will sign up.

“I am asking residents in the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate street parking zones to help our plow crews out by signing up for the BuffAlert Parking Updates initiative," Brown said. "Participants receive critical parking information directly to their phones at least 24 hours before snow events giving them ample time to move their cars so crews can clear the street.”

The mayor is also reminding residents that garbage and recycling collections that are scheduled to take place Saturday due to Christmas, may be impacted by weather. Any residents that are affected by this are asked to keep their garbage and recyclables out for collection on Sunday.