BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo will be distributing free food this week to veterans and military families in need.

As part of the Western New York Veterans Food Initiative, the Buffalo Police Department will partner with community organizations to help distribute food on Tuesday.

The food distribution is scheduled to take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Niagara Square.