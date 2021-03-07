City of Buffalo opens first cricket ground at Dewey Park

The bat and ball-based game is played all over the world, but before today, the City of Buffalo lacked a formal setting for it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo opened its first cricket ground with an event held Saturday morning at Dewey Park.

A local cricket team, the Central Park Sporting Club, broke in the new setup at 494 Kensington Avenue. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivered the first toss at Saturday morning's event, and Buffalo Common Council member Ulysees Wingo was also in attendance.

While cricket is not as common in the United States, its popularity is close to soccer worldwide.