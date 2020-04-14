BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Monday afternoon that residents in the city's Old First Ward were being asked to shelter in place, ahead of a high wind storm that was supposed to travel through the area later in the evening. He added people would only be evacuated if necessary.

NFTA buses will be available to transport residents in the area to Tosh Collins Community Center, if they do need to be evacuated at some point.

Brown said social distancing guidelines would still be followed and anyone who has to evacuate will also be provided personal protective equipment. However, Brown asks that if you do need to be evacuated that you let first responders know whether you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, so they can take necessary precautions.

Winds are expected to reach over 70 miles an hour that will bring downed trees and power lines.

National Grid said the power company would be providing an additional 200 crew members to Buffalo, while NYSEG said 1,000 additional workers would be ready to receive calls.

Brown says he encourages everyone to stay at home, especially as we try to limit the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve.

