City of Buffalo neighbors frustrated, getting stuck while waiting for plows to get through neighborhoods

2 On Your Side spoke with a few residents who say they have had to help drivers get out of the snow all day. When they call 311, there's still no plow that comes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A day after the snow stopped falling in Buffalo, 2 On Your Side is still hearing from people who are frustrated that their streets have not seen a plow.

Main roads may be clear but there's still plenty of residential streets that are covered with snow.

The city's public works commissioner Michael Finn says about 35-40 trucks were out Tuesday.

City and county plows are focusing on the residential streets, while the state ones continue to work on main roads.

So the city has gotten extra help with such a huge amount of snow, but Finn says the state's plows are too big to send down residential streets, and the county ones are too small.

So they can only go down residential streets after the city plows.

Finn says one of the challenges of cleanup has been drivers getting stuck in the middle of the road.

It then prevents a plow from going down.

However, residents 2 On Your Side talked with say they're angry.

One has even called the 311 call and resolution number multiple times, but there have still been no plows.

"I had to work from home today because we're getting stuck right at the end of our driveway. There have been multiple people out here stuck today. We've pushed several people out, dug people out," said Arlene Short, a City of Buffalo resident.

"With the amount of snow that fell, we've been teaming up on residential streets so two plows are working to push through and open that up," Finn said. "That's good, that's working. But it also slows down because you're not able to spread out and have what would be double the workforce so that's part of the challenges we're seeing along with I mentioned before, cars getting stuck so we're not able to get down some streets as well."

As a result, it's causing some residents a headache.

"It's very frustrating because it's difficult. You're trying to get somewhere and you can't get out. then you see somebody else stuck so now you gotta stop and you get stuck again. So it's really stressful. It's a time to connect by helping your neighbors. That's the positive part that I see about it," said Nayler Robinson, who lives in the city.

Finn didn't say when streets would be completely cleared but the city's public works department will work until all of them have no snow.