BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown extended his sympathy for the cities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following mass shootings over the weekend.

He also encouraged a push for more gun regulations in a statement released on Sunday afternoon. "Mayors across the country know the need for sensible gun control is long overdue," Brown said.

Flags have been lowered at half staff at Niagara Square. Police and fire stations across the city, as well as the City Hall's dome will be lit white.

Here is Brown's full statement:

"My deepest condolences to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and the people of these great cities who are dealing with horrific shootings that robbed many innocent people of their lives and injured numerous others. I have met both of these mayors who are strong and passionate advocates for their communities. Mayors across the country know the need for sensible gun control is long overdue. I urge residents to join me in urging Washington to pass needed legislation that would prevent tragedies like these and save lives. The dome atop City Hall will be lit white and we are lowering flags at Niagara Square, police and fire stations citywide in honor of the lives lost to senseless violence in these cities."