3 Buffalo ice rinks open for practices, games starting Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's three indoor ice rinks will be open to the public again, starting Monday.
Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that rinks at Riverside Park, Cazenovia Park, and on Tacoma Avenue will be open Monday "for standard practices and games."
Safety guidelines and restrictions by New York State and the Erie County Department of Health will be enforced. That includes:
- Leagues and organizations are responsible for contact tracing and quarantine notifications with the county health department;
- Leagues and organizations are responsible for the health screening of players and coaches before each game and practice;
- No out-of-state travel is allowed for participants;
- Mask and safe physical distancing measures are required;
- Spectators are limited to two people per player for outdoor sports, and a 50% capacity limit applies for indoor sports;
- Any COVID-19 positive cases will result in 10-day suspension of league or team using facility.