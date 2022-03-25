City of Buffalo hosts annual celebration of Women's History Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo on Friday hosted its annual Women's History Month ceremony.
This year, the theme was "Providing Healing, Promoting Hope." It's a tribute to all the work of the caregivers and frontline workers throughout the COVID pandemic, as well as "a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history."
The city honored 11 local women during Friday's event. Mayor Byron Brown highlighted their accomplishments.
Mayor Brown also thanked all the women in this community, and the women working in the government for all that they have done.
RELATED VIDEO: