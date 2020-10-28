x
City of Buffalo hosting 'spooktacular' drive-thru trick-or-treating event on Halloween

Buffalo Police officers will be handing out free treats to vehicles outside every Buffalo Police station in the city.
Credit: City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While traditional trick-or-treating is discouraged this year in the City of Buffalo, city officials are offering an alternative Halloween event for families.

The City of Buffalo announced Tuesday that it will be hosting a "Spooktacular Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat" event on Halloween from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Buffalo Police officers will be handing out free treats to vehicles outside every Buffalo Police station in the city.

Those attending the event are asked to remain in their vehicles while police officers distribute candy.

Candy will be handed out at the following locations:

  • Buffalo Police Department's A-District located at 1847 South Park Avenue
  • Buffalo Police Department's B-District located at 695 Main Street
  • Buffalo Police Department's C-District located at 693 East Ferry Street
  • Buffalo Police Department's D-District located at 669 Hertel Avenue
  • Buffalo Police Department's E-District located at 2767 Bailey Avenue
  • Buffalo Police Department Traffic Division located at 1345 Bailey Avenue
