City of Buffalo hosting free document shredding event and clothing drive Saturday

34 and More Buffalo Recycling is holding the shredding event at the Buffalo Public School 54 parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who need to get rid of personal documents can do so for free on Saturday.

Mayor Byron Brown announced that 34 and More Buffalo Recycling will be hosting a free shredding event and clothing donation drive from 9 a.m. to noon at the Buffalo Public School 54 parking lot at 2358 Main St.

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, residents can bring both personal and household confidential documents to the event for secure shredding and disposal.

Unsure what documents are considered to be confidential? According to the city, any paperwork that contains account or social security numbers are considered to be confidential documents. This often includes bank, financial, tax or medical records.

Non-confidential documents or paper items such as junk mail, envelopes, magazines, and catalogues don't need to be shredded. The city recommends putting those items in your curbside recycling totes instead.

If you have any clothing items that you're looking to get rid of, the WNY Coalition for Donated Goods will also be in attendance at the shredding event. The WNY Coalition for Donated Goods will be collecting used clothing, shoes and textiles. Items that are worn and torn will also be accepted.