City of Buffalo hosting document shredding event Saturday

The free event will take place Saturday, April 17, at JFK Park located at 363 Clinton Street. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is hosting a free document shredding event this weekend for any residents who are looking to properly dispose of confidential documents.

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, residents can bring both personal and household confidential documents to the event for secure shredding and disposal.

Unsure what documents are considered to be confidential? According to the city, any paperwork that contains account or social security numbers are considered to be confidential documents. This often includes bank, financial, tax or medical records.

Non-confidential documents or paper items such as junk mail, envelopes, magazines, and catalogues don't need to be shredded. The city recommends putting those items in your curbside recycling totes instead.

If you have any clothing items that you're looking to get rid of, the WNY Coalition for Donated Goods will also be in attendance at the shredding event. The WNY Coalition for Donated Goods will be collecting used clothing, shoes and textiles. Items that are worn and torn will also be accepted.