City of Buffalo hosting diaper drive Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo and the Durham Memorial AME Zion Church Outreach Center are joining together this weekend to host a diaper drive.

The diaper drive is set to take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 174 E. Eagle Street. The diaper drive is located next door to a one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Buffalo’s Durham Memorial AME Zion Church Outreach Center. Appointments are required for the clinic, but not for the drive.

In addition to diapers, people are encouraged to donate pull-ups and feminine hygiene products.

According to the City of Buffalo, all of the items donated will go to the Durham Maternal Stress-Free Zone.