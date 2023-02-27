City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions in March and April

These free and paid sessions are being offered in March and during spring break in April.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures and the summer ahead, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for staffing the outdoor pools.

Free and paid Red Cross certified lifeguard training sessions will be held throughout the month of March and during the Buffalo Public School's spring break in April.

“We need our young people to step up in a big way after a lifeguard shortage last summer kept us from opening our City pools. Our current team of lifeguards come from all walks of life but have one thing in common, a love for our city and a love for our children who deserve a safe and fun summer," Mayor Byron Brown said earlier this year.

"I ask our youth to consider this great opportunity and join Buffalo’s awesome team of lifeguards. The position pays well and will help further improve the quality of life in neighborhoods citywide.”

It's open for any City of Buffalo 16 to 21-year-olds. It will take place at the Cazenovia Pool on Abbott Road on the weekends of March 4 and 5, March 11 and 12, and March 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The training over spring break will take place Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pay is $20 an hour. The city is actively looking for lifeguards. Preference will be given to eligible applicants in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School.

Registration can be completed with an online survey here.