City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break

These free and paid session are being offered Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools.

The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break.

“We need our young people to step up in a big way after a lifeguard shortage last summer kept us from opening our City pools. Our current team of lifeguards come from all walks of life but have one thing in common, a love for our city and a love for our children who deserve a safe and fun summer," Mayor Byron Brown said.

"I ask our youth to consider this great opportunity and join Buffalo’s awesome team of lifeguards. The position pays well and will help further improve the quality of life in neighborhoods citywide.”

It's open for any 16 to 21-year-olds at the Cazenovia Pool on Abbott Road from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24.

Pay is $20 an hour. The city is actively looking for lifeguards.

Those who earn certification can apply to become a lifeguard at the city's two indoor pools this summer.

Registration can be completed with an online survey here.