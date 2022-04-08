City of Buffalo holding free shredding event, clothing recycling donation drive on Saturday

Have any documents or unwanted clothing you're looking to get rid of? The City of Buffalo will take it off your hands at Saturday's event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With spring cleaning underway, the City of Buffalo is holding an event this weekend to help Western New Yorkers get rid of unwanted documents and clothing items.

The City of Buffalo will be holding a free document shredding event and a clothing recycling donation drive on Saturday at JFK Park, located at 363 Clinton Street. From 9 a.m. to noon, Buffalo residents will be able to drop off personal or confidential documents including any papers with financial accounts or papers that have social security numbers on them. People can also bring tax documents, medical records or any other personal documents they want safely disposed.

The city notes that non-confidential paper items such as junk mail, greeting cards, magazines and envelopes will not be accepted for shredding. Residents are advised to instead dispose of those items in their curbside recycling tote.