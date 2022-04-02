City of Buffalo holding 'e-waste collection' event on April 2

According to city officials, the event is a great way for those in the City of Buffalo to get rid of their old TV's, computers, or other unwanted electronic devices.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Earth Day only a few weeks away, the City of Buffalo is holding an "E-Waste Day" to allow city residents to properly recycle their electronics.

The e-waste collection event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Engineering Garage located at 1120 Seneca Street in Buffalo. According to city officials, the event is a great way for those in the City of Buffalo to get rid of their old TV's, computers, or other unwanted electronic devices.

Here is the complete list of items that will be accepted at the recycling event:

Computers

Printers / Ink & Toner cartridges

Computer accessories

Televisions

Small appliances

Cell phones / Chargers

Appliances, including Freon containing appliances

Fluorescent bulbs / ballasts / thermostats

Rechargeable batteries