City of Buffalo holding diaper drive through April 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is teaming up with the Durham Memorial AME Zion Church's Maternal Stress-Free Zone to host a diaper drive over the next few weeks.

The diaper drive kicked-off on March 27 with in-person donations at the Durham Memorial AME Zion Church Outreach Center, but now continues at City Hall through April 23.

According to the City of Buffalo, donations can be dropped off at Mayor Byron Brown's office, room 201, at City Hall.

In addition to diapers, people were encouraged to donate pull-ups and feminine hygiene products. Checks will also be accepted. Anyone who plans on writing a check should make it payable to "Durham Maternal Stress-Free Zone."

According to the City of Buffalo, all of the items donated will go to the Durham Maternal Stress-Free Zone, where they try to help mothers in low income households. The site has helped more than 2,000 mothers since its inception.