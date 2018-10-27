BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to get rid of old chemicals or other hazardous waste items from your home or garage, you can head to a drop-off today in the city.

The City of Buffalo is sponsoring a hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Front Park off of Porter Avenue.

The city's public works department is collecting dangerous items that shouldn't be tossed out with regular trash.

Some of the accepted items include:

pesticides

fertilizer

pool/household chemicals and cleaners

oil-based and spray paints

paint thinner, stripper and solvents

batteries

oil, gasoline and kerosene

antifreeze

tires

electronic waste

fluorescent light bulbs

All items that are collected will be disposed of or recycled in a responsible and environmentally safe manner.

For more information, call 311 or (716) 851-4890 or go to www.buffalorecycles.org.

