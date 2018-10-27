BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to get rid of old chemicals or other hazardous waste items from your home or garage, you can head to a drop-off today in the city.

The City of Buffalo is sponsoring a hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Front Park off of Porter Avenue.

The city's public works department is collecting dangerous items that shouldn't be tossed out with regular trash.

Some of the accepted items include:

  • pesticides
  • fertilizer
  • pool/household chemicals and cleaners
  • oil-based and spray paints
  • paint thinner, stripper and solvents
  • batteries
  • oil, gasoline and kerosene
  • antifreeze
  • tires
  • electronic waste
  • fluorescent light bulbs

All items that are collected will be disposed of or recycled in a responsible and environmentally safe manner.

For more information, call 311 or (716) 851-4890 or go to www.buffalorecycles.org.

© 2018 WGRZ