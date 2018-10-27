BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to get rid of old chemicals or other hazardous waste items from your home or garage, you can head to a drop-off today in the city.
The City of Buffalo is sponsoring a hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Front Park off of Porter Avenue.
The city's public works department is collecting dangerous items that shouldn't be tossed out with regular trash.
Some of the accepted items include:
- pesticides
- fertilizer
- pool/household chemicals and cleaners
- oil-based and spray paints
- paint thinner, stripper and solvents
- batteries
- oil, gasoline and kerosene
- antifreeze
- tires
- electronic waste
- fluorescent light bulbs
All items that are collected will be disposed of or recycled in a responsible and environmentally safe manner.
For more information, call 311 or (716) 851-4890 or go to www.buffalorecycles.org.
