City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets

Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton says 40 to 45% of streets have been cleared at this point.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.

The city has also been using outside contractors to help out. Marton says by Wednesday, they'll have about 170 pieces of equipment on the road including plows, dump trucks, and high lifts.

"Again, this area of the city it's not a plowing operation, it's a snow removal operation, scoop by scoop," Marton said.

Marton says crews are especially focusing on the areas hardest hit in the city, including South Buffalo, Kaisertown, and Lovejoy. Phase one, doing a pass for emergency vehicles to get through, has been completed.

About 40-45% of streets were cleared as of Tuesday for phase two, according to Marton.

Marton also addresses the work the city is doing to bring the GPS tracking system for the plows up to speed.

"We know that it is not 100% functional, we continue to work on that. We're updating, working with the vendor, trying to bring that up online as much as possible," Marton said.

He again reiterated that county and state resources would not able to be tracked by the GPS system the city has for its plows.

As previously states, Marton confirmed that a normal garbage and recycling pick-up schedule also resumed on Tuesday.