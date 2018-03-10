BUFFALO, NY - 2 On Your Side has received an update, on a big project that's going to affect the Allentown neighborhood of Buffalo. Allen Street is about to get wider and easier to walk and bike.

But the project has seen some delays.

This project was supposed to get underway a couple months ago, but it's been delayed because the city's engineering department says the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus requested some changes to it.

Now, the city says it'll get started with some utility work later this month or early next month between Main Street and Delaware Avenue, on Allen Street.

This project is about widening Allen, putting in bike lanes, new benches and lighting, really changing the look there. Initially the project was supposed to include Carlton Street, heading towards Roswell Park, but the changes that the medical campus wanted have eliminated that part.

"What people can expect to see is a water main construction. They will be trenching of the roadway. We'll still be able to maintain traffic, there will be interruptions to traffic," said city engineer Michael Finn.

That underground work will last a couple months. And then the actual widening of the road will start next spring into 2020.

This is one part of the project that should cost nearly $8 million. The other part is Allen west of Delaware Avenue. The city says it's still looking for funding to do that side.

