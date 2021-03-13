No parade, but City of Buffalo celebrates St. Patrick's Day with flag raising ceremony

St. Patrick's Day will look a little different this year due to the COVID pandemic. However, you can still celebrate the holiday in a safe and socially distant way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop the city from marking the holiday this weekend at Niagara Square.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon, and members of the United Irish American Association joined together in front of Buffalo City Hall on Saturday morning for an Irish flag-raising ceremony.

“The City of Buffalo is known for its proud Irish heritage and exuberant celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, highlighted by the Annual City of Buffalo St. Patrick’s Parade, as well as the Old First Ward Parade," Brown said.

"While the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of those popular events, along with other large gatherings for a second year, there are still ways to safely celebrate and to patronize our city’s restaurants and bars, while following state and county COVID safety guidelines."

While following New York State guidelines, many bars and restaurants across the Queen City will feature traditional Irish food and music this week in honor of the holiday. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Irish Center as well as other Irish dance academies will host virtual concerts so people can celebrate from the comfort of their own homes.

“Whether it’s going out for a socially-distanced Guinness, ordering a corned beef dinner for takeout, or buying a ticket to a virtual concert, I urge everyone to please support our local establishments while they continue to recover from the devastating losses of the past year," Scanlon said.

The United Irish American Association says the parade will return next year when it is safe to do so.

"We look forward to the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade to Delaware Avenue Sunday, March 20, 2022," said John Morrison of the United Irish American Association.

"We will once again fill the streets with Irish music, floats, dancers and marchers. For 2021, public safety must come first. Thank you, Mayor Brown and Councilmember Scanlon for the Irish flag raising opportunity."