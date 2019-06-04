BUFFALO, N.Y. — As part of Earth Month, the City of Buffalo has a schedule of events to help promote clean neighborhoods and renewable energy.

One of those events is the opening of the electronic waste site at 1120 Seneca Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It's available only for Buffalo residents.

Other events scheduled for later this month include:

  • An April 13 event where people can bring broken items and try to repair them for free with help from an expert volunteer "fixers."
  • An April 20 volunteer event at Tifft Nature Preserve.
  • City Hall being lit green on April 22, which is Earth Day.
  • An April 25 ceremony at City Hall for Arbor Day.
  • An April 27 shredding event.

