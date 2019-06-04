BUFFALO, N.Y. — As part of Earth Month, the City of Buffalo has a schedule of events to help promote clean neighborhoods and renewable energy.

One of those events is the opening of the electronic waste site at 1120 Seneca Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It's available only for Buffalo residents.

Other events scheduled for later this month include:

An April 13 event where people can bring broken items and try to repair them for free with help from an expert volunteer "fixers."

An April 20 volunteer event at Tifft Nature Preserve.

City Hall being lit green on April 22, which is Earth Day.

An April 25 ceremony at City Hall for Arbor Day.

An April 27 shredding event.

