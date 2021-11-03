City of Buffalo basketball, hockey courts open for public use

The city announced Thursday that more than 80 basketball and hockey courts are open for public use.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Basketball courts in the City of Buffalo are now open again for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s exciting to get the nets back up this month at our basketball and hockey courts, and Parks will continue to work over the coming weeks addressing playground equipment and preparing tennis courts to reopen the first week of April,” Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner, Parks & Recreation said.

The city's Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets started the process in February, and recently finished installing the basketball hoops and hockey nets at city parks. They also replaced damaged backboards.

The nets were taken down last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While reopening the courts for our residents to enjoy is certainly another step forward toward normalcy, I want to emphasize that the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. I urge those using the courts to continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands regularly. We are making progress on this crisis, but we must continue to work together to keep our community safe,” Mayor Brown said.